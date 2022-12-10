TAT plans ‘clinics’ to guide Thai tourism industry on path to recovery
The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) will be holding special “tourism clinics” as part of its “Travel Thailand: More Amazing Than Ever” fair in Bangkok next week.
As part of its “clinics”, experts will be offering tourism operators advice on cutting down costs, boosting revenue and turning crises into opportunities. The seminars to be held include
- Tourism trends in 2023 led by TAT directors from Thailand’s five regions
- Business management ideas offered by the founder of Penguin Eat Shabu, Thanapong Wongchinsri
- Reducing expenses and helping the environment as per the “Sam Pran Model” presented by Suan Sampran’s managing director Arut Nawarat
- Using TikTok to improve brand image and market products presented by Digital Tips Academy founder Mantita Chinda.
Representatives of several financial institutions like Government Savings Bank, Bangkok Bank, Bank of Ayudhya, and Kiatnakin Phatra Bank will also be at hand to provide advice to tourism operators.
TAT will also hold a business matching activity for operators during the first three days of the travel fair and is planning a similar activity at Chiang Mai’s Empress Hotel on December 21.
Meanwhile, the “Travel Thailand” fair runs from December 15 to 18 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre.
