All Thai airport weighing scales calibrated ahead of New Year holidays

He also instructed his staff members to closely examine the weighing scales in all airports across the country.

“The [Internal Trade] Department has always regulated airport weighing scales, and the Airport Department and Airports of Thailand have always cooperated,” he said.

He said the weighing scales were certified every two years by the Central Bureau of Weights and Measures.

According to Article 79 of the Measurement Act, “whoever, knowing that a measurement gauge has an inaccuracy of more than the contingency rate set under Section 26, uses or possesses such measurement gauges for use in business under Section 25 Paragraph 1 shall be liable to imprisonment for a term of not exceeding six months, or a fine not exceeding 20,000 baht or both.”