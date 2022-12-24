All Thai airport weighing scales calibrated ahead of New Year holidays
The Commerce Ministry inspected the weighing scales at 33 airports across the country to ensure travellers are not unfairly hit with excess baggage charges during the New Year holidays.
Jakkra Yodmanee, director-general of the Internal Trade Department, said on Friday that since many people are expected to fly during the holiday season, he personally inspected the 200 weighing scales in Bangkok’s Don Mueang Airport.
He also instructed his staff members to closely examine the weighing scales in all airports across the country.
“The [Internal Trade] Department has always regulated airport weighing scales, and the Airport Department and Airports of Thailand have always cooperated,” he said.
He said the weighing scales were certified every two years by the Central Bureau of Weights and Measures.
According to Article 79 of the Measurement Act, “whoever, knowing that a measurement gauge has an inaccuracy of more than the contingency rate set under Section 26, uses or possesses such measurement gauges for use in business under Section 25 Paragraph 1 shall be liable to imprisonment for a term of not exceeding six months, or a fine not exceeding 20,000 baht or both.”
False weighing scales can also be reported via the 1569 hotline.
Related stories