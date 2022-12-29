Pattaya packing 3-day firework show into single countdown explosion

On Wednesday the resort city reversed its earlier decision to call off the New Year fireworks display – one of the country’s largest – amid nationwide prayers for the recovery of HRH Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati.

Firework displays were originally scheduled for December 29-31, along with countdown concerts and fairs throughout the three days at Bali Hai Pier in Bang Lamung district.

The city’s latest announcement said the fireworks will be packed into one explosive countdown event, while the concerts and fair will still be held for three days.

The concert line-up includes Zani, Pop Pongkool, The Toys, Tilly Birds, Palmy, Bowkylion, Lipta, PP & Billkin, Body Slam, Wonderfram and Klear.

All routes leading to Bali Hai Pier will be closed to traffic from 3pm to 2am on Thursday to Saturday, with visitors advised to visit the fair on foot.

Pattaya’s backpedalled on the firework show after the Interior Ministry declared on Monday that government and private sectors can still organise year-end celebrations under public safety and Covid-19 rules.