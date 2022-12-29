Tourism Ministry proposes free booster shots for tourists

He said the government should step up its PR campaigns for young working people in the tourism sector to come out to receive booster shots ahead of the return of Chinese tourists.

The personnel should also campaign to continue wearing flu masks to protect themselves, the tourism minister added.

“The proposal of free booster shots is based on the principle that we must take good care of foreign tourists since Thailand is ranked among the top five countries with the best public health system,” Phiphat added.

Meanwhile, Yuthasak Supasorn, governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, said the TAT had held a meeting with representatives of the private sector on Wednesday to discuss preparations for China’s reopening of its country.

The meeting expected that during the first three months of next year, about 300,000 Chinese tourists would visit Thailand, compared to some 274,000 arrivals from China throughout this year.

The meeting agreed that no sector must discriminate against Chinese tourists but must threat them with the same practices used for tourists from other countries.

Yuthasak said the meeting also saw the need for the personnel in the tourism sector to step up self-protection measures, including receiving booster shots. Hotels are also advised to use the Safety and Health Administration measures like what were used during the Covid pandemic.

In a related development, Phiphat said the National Tourism Policy Committee would meet on January 24 to deliberate the proposed entry fee rate for foreign arrivals by land. If approved, the entry fee rates for foreign arrivals by land, air and water would be submitted to the Cabinet for approval in February, Phiphat added.