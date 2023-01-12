Google reveals top places in Thailand on Google Maps in 2022
2022 saw Thais gradually resume travelling as the Covid-19 pandemic in the country continued to improve. According to data from Google Maps, there was a significant increase in commute searches on Google Maps compared to 2021.
Cycling directions requests increased by 30% and walking directions requests increased by 110%. There was also more than a 50% increase in driving directions requests while transit directions requests more than doubled.
Google has also revealed the lists of places in Thailand with the most direction requests and interactions on Google Maps in 2022 including beaches, shopping centres, cafes and restaurants, as well as the most reviewed historical sites and landmarks of all time.
Thailand’s beach destinations are popular with both domestic and foreign tourists. The top beaches with the most direction requests and interactions on Google Maps in 2022 are located in six provinces including Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chon Buri, Surat Thani, Rayong, Krabi, and Phuket.
Top beaches in Thailand in 2022
Bo Thong Lang Bay, Prachuap Khiri Khan
Samae Beach, Chon Buri
Haad Wai Nam, Surat Thani
Sai Nuan Beach, Surat Thani
Bang Por Beach, Surat Thani
Ta Yai Beach, Chon Buri
Nam Rin Beach, Rayong
Baan Tai Beach, Surat Thani
Noppharat Thara Beach, Krabi
Thala Beach, Phuket
Thailand is a popular destination for shopping with a wide range of available shopping options, from luxury malls with high-end international brands to affordable shopping centres. According to Google Maps, top shopping centres by direction requests and interactions in 2022 are located in Bangkok, Samut Prakan, Pathum Thani, and Nonthaburi.
Top shopping centres in Thailand in 2022
centralwOrld
Megabangna
ICONSIAM
Siam Paragon
Future Park Rangsit
Central Ladprao
Central Westgate
Fashion Island
Central Pinklao
Central Rama 2
Cafes and restaurants remain some of the most popular meet-up locations in Thailand. According to Google Maps, the top 10 cafes and restaurants in Thailand by direction requests and interactions in 2022 are located in Bangkok and nearby provinces including Nakhon Pathom and Chon Buri.
Top cafes and restaurants in Thailand in 2022
Chocolate Ville (Bangkok)
Jeh O Chula (Bangkok)
Tichuca Rooftop Bar (Bangkok)
Bubble in the Forest Cafe (Nakhon Pathom)
Jay Fai (Bangkok)
Mum Aroi - Na Kluea Branch (Chon Buri)
Pupen Seafood Restaurant (Chon Buri)
CQK Spicy hot pot (Bangkok)
Thipsamai @Maha Chai Rd Original (Bangkok)
Pa Boon Café (Chon Buri)
Aside from providing directions for places of interest, Google Maps also enables people to share their experiences by leaving reviews of the places they visited. According to Google Maps, the most reviewed historical site in Thailand of all time is The Grand Palace, one of Thailand’s most well-known landmarks and attractions. Further down the list of most reviewed historical sites and landmarks are Wat Phra Thart Pha Sorn Kaew in Phetchabun and Pratu Tha Phae in Chiang Mai.
Most reviewed historical sites and landmarks in Thailand, all-time
The Grand Palace (Bangkok)
Wat Phra Thart Pha Sorn Kaew (Phetchabun)
Pratu Tha Phae (Chiang Mai)
Wat Mahathat (Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya)
Sukhothai Historical Park (Sukhothai)
Wat Chaiwatthanaram (Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya)
Kham Chanot Wang Nakhin (Udon Thani)
Wat Phrathat Lampang Luang (Lampang)
Karon View Point (Phuket)
Phanom Rung Historical Park (Buri Ram)
The lists showcase various places people in Thailand are interested in on Google Maps. In fact, Google Maps is more than just a tool for navigation. It also offers recommendations for places and allows users to edit information and share their experiences by writing reviews and adding photos and videos which will help others find useful information they need to make decisions.