Google reveals top places in Thailand on Google Maps in 2022 

Cycling directions requests increased by 30% and walking directions requests increased by 110%. There was also more than a 50% increase in driving directions requests while transit directions requests more than doubled.

Google has also revealed the lists of places in Thailand with the most direction requests and interactions on Google Maps in 2022 including beaches, shopping centres, cafes and restaurants, as well as the most reviewed historical sites and landmarks of all time.

Thailand’s beach destinations are popular with both domestic and foreign tourists. The top beaches with the most direction requests and interactions on Google Maps in 2022 are located in six provinces including Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chon Buri, Surat Thani, Rayong, Krabi, and Phuket.

Top beaches in Thailand in 2022

Bo Thong Lang Bay, Prachuap Khiri Khan

Samae Beach, Chon Buri

Haad Wai Nam, Surat Thani

Sai Nuan Beach, Surat Thani

Bang Por Beach, Surat Thani

Ta Yai Beach, Chon Buri

Nam Rin Beach, Rayong

Baan Tai Beach, Surat Thani

Noppharat Thara Beach, Krabi

Thala Beach, Phuket