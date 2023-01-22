Foreign Ministry to expand e-visa system for tourists, govt spokeswoman says
The government has assigned the Foreign Ministry to further refine the e-visa system so that tourists from all nations can apply for entry visas more conveniently, a government spokeswoman said on Sunday.
Deputy government spokeswoman Trisulee Trisaranakul said the Foreign Ministry has been told to expand the capacity of the e-visa system so that it can handle the increasing number of foreign tourists who want to use it.
Trisulee said the government wanted to treat foreign tourists from all countries with the same standards and the number of foreign arrivals was rising – especially after the
Chinese government ended its quarantine requirements.
She said the number of Chinese arrivals would further increase after the Chinese government starts allowing tour groups to visit 20 countries, including Thailand, from February 6.
To make it more convenient for foreign tourists, the Thai government has approved visas on arrival and e-visas. The Immigration Bureau is responsible for visas on arrival, while the e-visa system is run by the Foreign Ministry.
The e-visa system allows foreign nationals to submit visa applications and copies of passports online instead of having to visit a Thai embassy or consular office in their country.
Those who want to apply for an e-visa can do so at: https://www.thaievisa.go.th.
Once their applications are approved, they receive an electronic visa stamp that they can print out to show to their airlines and immigration officials upon arrival.