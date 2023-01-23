Tourism gateway to Thailand’s largest lake opens in June

Construction of the 10.655-km long two-lane road along Songkhla Lake in Krasae Sin district is 70% complete and scheduled to finish in June.

The Sor Khor 4009 rural road starts from kilometre marker 0 in Ranode district and runs along the northeastern shore of Songkhla Lake to the intersection with Highway No 4083 in Ban Krasae Sin village at kilometre marker 10.

The road, which is 7 metres wide and will carry traffic in both directions, is being constructed with a budget of 124 million baht.