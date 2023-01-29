Spectacular reservoir will remain a top spot to cool off during the hot season

The massive reservoir set amidst forests and rolling hills will remain at full capacity so visitors can cool off during the hot season, said Prapit Chanma, director-general of the department. The hot season has already begun in eastern Thailand, he added.

The department has worked with the Provincial Waterworks Authority and the Eastern Water Resources Development and Management agency to refill the reservoir in Si Racha district to its full capacity, Prapit said.

A number of large tourist facilities and industrial estates depend on water from the reservoir. As a result, the department has been working closely with its two partner agencies to maintain the reservoir's level to ensure visitors can continue to use it.