Spectacular reservoir will remain a top spot to cool off during the hot season
The Royal Irrigation Department on Sunday assured local residents and tourists that a popular destination near Bangkok, the Bang Phra Reservoir in Chonburi, will not run dry during the hot season.
The massive reservoir set amidst forests and rolling hills will remain at full capacity so visitors can cool off during the hot season, said Prapit Chanma, director-general of the department. The hot season has already begun in eastern Thailand, he added.
The department has worked with the Provincial Waterworks Authority and the Eastern Water Resources Development and Management agency to refill the reservoir in Si Racha district to its full capacity, Prapit said.
A number of large tourist facilities and industrial estates depend on water from the reservoir. As a result, the department has been working closely with its two partner agencies to maintain the reservoir's level to ensure visitors can continue to use it.
After its level dropped to 112 million cubic metres in early October, the three agencies joined forces to begin diverting water into the reservoir from the Chayanuchit Canal and Bang Pakong River on November 1. It has recently been back to its full capacity, the department chief added.
“The Royal Irrigation Department would like to assure Chonburi residents that they will have plenty of water for use during the dry season. The Bang Phra Reservoir is full,” Prapit said.
The department expropriated land around the reservoir in 1972. It was built in 1975 and can hold 117 million cubic metres of water.
As the area around the reservoir became more fertile, it drew more wildlife, including deer, civets, slow lorises, and fishing cats. More than 130 species of birds now live in the area.
The reservoir rises as much as 35 metres above sea level. Its vast size, green embankments and surrounding hills provide spectacular views. The site is only an hour-and-a-half drive from Bangkok, making it a popular day trip for the capital's residents. Many local residents visit daily for jogging, swimming and relaxation.