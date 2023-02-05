Huge temple complex in Saraburi promises spiritual peace to devotees
Saraburi’s Wat Phra Buddha Sang Dham with its gigantic dome is expected to soon become popular among Bangkokians looking for a quick spiritual getaway.
The temple with a huge steel dome enshrines a 50-metre-tall white Buddha statue and is in Nong Khae district.
The construction of the temple, especially the gigantic dome, has drawn a great deal of criticism, with many questioning its grandeur.
Critics have also compared it to the Wat Phra Dhammakya built in Pathum Thani by the controversial Dhammakaya sect.
The sect has been accused by the Thai Buddhist authorities of spinning a “pay-your-way to nirvana” philosophy, which is denied by the temple.
The Wat Phra Buddha Sang Dham was built on a 300-rai (48 hectares) plot in 2012 with donations from devout Buddhists. Also enshrined in an adjoining wooden monastery are three white Buddha statues.
The temple is open to the public from 8am to 6pm. For more information, call 065 649 9637 or visit https://wadprabuddhasangdham.com, https://www.facebook.com/buddhasangdham.
Related stories:
Chachoengsao temple opens glass bridge above sea as new attraction
Devotees climb into coffins for Thailand’s strangest New Year ceremony
Phetchabun hilltop temple heaves with devotees on New Year's Eve