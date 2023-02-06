Phu Kradueng park offers a romantic milieu for Valentine’s Day
The top official at Phu Kradueng National Park on Monday urged tourists to celebrate Valentine’s Day on the popular mountaintop, saying the chilly weather and the romantic sea of mist would continue until at least next Tuesday.
Adisorn Hemthanon, Phu Kradueng National Park chief, extended the invitation when tourists, who visited Phu Kradueng in Phu Kradueng district of Loei province on Monday morning, were treated to a spectacular view of the sea of mist.
Adisorn said the mist could be seen along the trekking path to the Nok Aen Cliff and the viewpoint for watching the sunrise.
The park chief credited the mist to the cool 15 degrees Celsius weather in the morning and light rains throughout Sunday night.
The park chief added that tourists continued to visit the mountaintop over the weekends.
On Sunday, 719 tourists visited the mountaintop, he added.
He said light rains in recent days had turned grass and trees on the mountaintop lush green. And the rains added clear water to several waterfalls on the mountain.
All of these added to the romantic atmosphere for tourists to visit for Valentine's day celebration, he added.
Phu Kradueng rises 1,316 metres above the median sea level.