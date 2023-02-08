Gems to add glitter to Thailand’s projection of its soft power
A collaboration between two gems and jewellery bodies and state authorities aims to project Thai gems as the country’s soft power
The Thai Gems and Jewellery Traders Association (TGJTA) and the Gems Jewellery and Precious Metal Confederation of Thailand (GJPCT) announced their collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism and Sports and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) to promote "Ploi Thai" (Thai gems).
The goal is to make Thai gems as popular as Muay Thai.
TAT Governor Yuthasak Suparson told a press conference on Tuesday evening that Thailand is still regarded as "The Capital of Gemstones" by global partners. This sparked the idea of creating soft power "Ploi Thai" in order to increase its popularity among tourists and the general public on a global scale.
He said that given the current state of the tourism industry, it was crucial to find new ways to distinguish Thailand from other destinations by emphasising Thai soft power and cultural experience.
Aside from Thai street foods, Thai boxing, friendly people, and their generous nature, Thailand's gems and jewellery are also well-known for their delicate work and creativity, he said.
He pointed out that the sector is a vital part of the country's economy. Thailand is currently the third largest exporter of gems and jewellery, worth 500 billion baht, and provides employment to millions of locals.
"The TAT has decided to collaborate with the TGJTA and the GJPCT to organise the Thailand Gems & Jewellery Fair in order to encourage tourists from all over the world to come and buy the best quality gems, or ‘Thai gems’, generating foreign currency income and being a tourism destination, as well as creating soft power to strengthen sustainable tourism," the TAT governor said.
Porntiva Niparin, president of the TGJTA, invited all Thais to attend this fair in order to work together to build a strong economy in Thailand.
GJPCT president Somchai Phornchindarak said that the group is putting on this show to help Thailand become a leader in the global gems and jewellery market.
According to him, the Thailand Gems and Jewellery Fair, the only fair organised by stakeholders, has established itself as one of the leading events in the gems and jewellery sector. This year's fair will feature a diverse range of local and international exhibitors from Sri Lanka, Hong Kong, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Poland, Myanmar, and others.
The fair allows buyers to source colour stones directly from Thailand, the world's gemstone capital. Thais have expertise in enhancing and cutting fine quality gemstones. This fair is also expected to serve as a one-stop shop for gems and jewellery manufacturing, offering a wide variety of diamonds, gems, and jewellery clusters.
The launch of the "Standard Colorstone Price Guide" is one of the edition's highlights. The guide provides a standardised pricing system for coloured gemstones based on factors such as colour, clarity, and weight, as well as terminology commonly used in quality grading standards in China and Thailand to help ensure that prices are consistent across the industry.
The price guide is intended to benefit both buyers and sellers by providing a reliable reference to determine the value of gems, assist in creating confidence and expanding the market.
The annual "Thailand Gems and Jewellery Fair 2023" is scheduled to take place at Impact Challenger Muang Thong Thani from February 22-26. The event promises to be a showcase of the finest and most unique gems and jewellery from around the world.
More than 1,000 booths of exhibitors and visitors from all corners of the industry are expected to participate. The fair is free and open to the public.