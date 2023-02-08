Gems to add glitter to Thailand’s projection of its soft power

The Thai Gems and Jewellery Traders Association (TGJTA) and the Gems Jewellery and Precious Metal Confederation of Thailand (GJPCT) announced their collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism and Sports and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) to promote "Ploi Thai" (Thai gems).

The goal is to make Thai gems as popular as Muay Thai.

TAT Governor Yuthasak Suparson told a press conference on Tuesday evening that Thailand is still regarded as "The Capital of Gemstones" by global partners. This sparked the idea of creating soft power "Ploi Thai" in order to increase its popularity among tourists and the general public on a global scale.

He said that given the current state of the tourism industry, it was crucial to find new ways to distinguish Thailand from other destinations by emphasising Thai soft power and cultural experience.

Aside from Thai street foods, Thai boxing, friendly people, and their generous nature, Thailand's gems and jewellery are also well-known for their delicate work and creativity, he said.

He pointed out that the sector is a vital part of the country's economy. Thailand is currently the third largest exporter of gems and jewellery, worth 500 billion baht, and provides employment to millions of locals.