Thailand’s only Chompoo Phu Kha trees burst into bloom in Nan
Visitors to Doi Phukha National Park in Nan are being treated to a spectacular sight as flowers of the rare Chompoo Phu Kha tree (Bretschneidera sinensis) burst into bloom.
The mountainous northern national park bordering Laos is home to Thailand’s only known population of Chompoo Phu Kha, which is threatened by habitat loss.
Its white-pink flowers bloom only once a year from the end of February to March.
Cold weather this year should bring out a larger-than-usual display of Chompoo Phu Kha flowers until the end of March.
The national park has set up binoculars to help tourists observe and photograph the precious floral gems.
Visitors can get an eyeful of the precious Chompoo Phu Kha blooms at viewing points on Highway 1256 (Pua to Bo Kluea district), about four kilometres from the national park.
Meanwhile, the park trails offer rich opportunities to view other rare plants and animals.
Visitors are advised to wrap up warm as the mercury is dropping to 11-13C, said park chief Chatchai Yothawut.
He added that resorts and campsites are also available for visitors to stay overnight.
