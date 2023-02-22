Thailand’s only Chompoo Phu Kha trees burst into bloom in Nan

Cold weather this year should bring out a larger-than-usual display of Chompoo Phu Kha flowers until the end of March.

The national park has set up binoculars to help tourists observe and photograph the precious floral gems.

Visitors can get an eyeful of the precious Chompoo Phu Kha blooms at viewing points on Highway 1256 (Pua to Bo Kluea district), about four kilometres from the national park.

Meanwhile, the park trails offer rich opportunities to view other rare plants and animals.