Secluded Trang beach touted as the next Maya Bay

"Hat Yao beach is among the most beautiful beaches in the South," said TCT president Pitakpong Chaikot, as he announced plans to develop tourism in the area in collaboration with Hat Chao Mai National Park.

The Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning has been handed a budget to study, design and develop local tourist attractions, he added.

The TCT would talk with local hospitality operators and community enterprises to find ways of promoting tourism activities in the area, Pitakpong said. Tour operators would also be permitted to station themselves at Trang Airport, 50 minutes away by car, to promote attractions around Hat Yao beach.

Trang tourism agencies are also hosting Chinese tourism representatives in a bid to drum up demand from what was Thailand’s largest overseas travel market before Covid. Indonesian tour operators also visited Trang at the end of last year, the TCT chief said.

He added that the area’s reasonably priced food and accommodation would also be attractive to tourists.

Related stories:

Thai school uniforms trending in China again thanks to pop star

Bangkok set to celebrate Hindu festival of Holi

Don’t be stuck in traffic, take a train to Laos instead, says SRT