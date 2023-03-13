Local folklore show wins hearts of tourists at Buri Ram cultural festival
A spectacular performance called "The Baray stream" was organised at Prasat Hin Muang Tam in Prakhon Chai district of Buri Ram province on Sunday.
The performance, based on local folklore, was a highlight of the three-day festival, which began on Friday, to preserve culture and promote tourism in the province.
Apart from the dance, the event also featured other cultural performances and sale of locally made products.
The festival received good response from Thai and foreign tourists.
"In addition to promoting tourism, this festival is also in line with the government's policy to promote Buri Ram as a city of sports and culture," provincial Governor Chaiwat Junthirapong said.
He added that the festival also links with the upcoming festival at Phanom Rung Historical Park from March 31 to April 2.
"We believe that these festivals would help stimulate tourism in the province," he said.
Prasat Hin Mueang Tam, situated in Tambon Chorakhe Mak, is one of the Khmer sanctuaries with the most outstanding architecture in Buri Ram. There is no clear evidence on when the sanctuary was built or who created it.
The architecture features the Baphuon style of Khmer art which dates between 1007-1082, mixed with the Kleang style, which dates between 965-1012.
Most of the bas-reliefs depict Hindu gods, so it is assumed that the sanctuary might have been built around the 10th-12th centuries and was used as a religious shrine in Hinduism.
Prasat Hin Mueang Tam, or Mueang Tam Sanctuary, is open daily from 6am-6pm. Admission fee is 100 baht. A common ticket for visiting the Phanom Rung Sanctuary and the Mueang Tam Sanctuary is available at a special price of 150 baht.
