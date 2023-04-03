Buakaw demonstrates elephant martial arts as Surin celebrates birthday

The northeastern province, 479 kilometres from Bangkok, is famous for its elephant trainers, a by-product of its flourishing logging industry in the past.

Surin governor Phichit Boonthan and Baukaw, a native of the province, climbed aboard their giant mounts for the opening ceremony at the Elephant Show Arena in Muang district.

The procession of nine elephants then set off on a 3km parade through the city. They were joined by 1,000 locals, who performed dances in traditional costume for residents and tourists lining the route.

The parade circled back to the arena in the afternoon, where spectators were treated to a free concert performed by Thai artists Phisitphong “Mai” Kingkaew and Nampheung Muangsurin.

But the highlight of the show came when Buakaw clambered aboard a war elephant to demonstrate the ancient martial art of pike battle.

The day’s celebrations culminated in the evening with fireworks shows organised by the province and the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

Fireworks and elephant shows are being held daily at the arena until next Saturday, April 8.