Songkran forecast: Domestic tourism surge dampened by trickle of foreign arrivals

However, it is far less optimistic about foreign arrivals over the traditional New Year.

The tourism agency estimates Thais will make up to 3.8 million trips to domestic attractions this Songkran, a rise of 14% from the 3.34 million trips made last year.

“If this estimate is met, it would mean domestic tourism has recovered and already surpassed the level before the Covid-19 outbreak,” said TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn on Tuesday.

Pre-Covid revenue from domestic tourism over Songkran in 2019 was recorded at 11.64 billion baht.

He added that the occupancy rate of hotels nationwide currently averages 74%, with those in the Northeast enjoying the highest average at over 80%.

The TAT attributed the jump in hotel occupancy to the fifth phase of its “Rao Tiew Duay Kan” (We Travel Together) scheme to stimulate domestic tourism.

The scheme offers a discount of up to 40% on accommodation and plane tickets, plus 600-baht daily coupons that can be used at participating shops.