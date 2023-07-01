Pita accepts invitation to become global ambassador for Thai tourism

After its shock victory in the May 14 election, Move Forward swiftly formed an alliance with seven other political parties in a bid to form the next coalition government with Pita as prime minister.

Pita said that as Thailand’s tourism brand ambassador he will serve “both as an executive and a communicator”.

“When we become government, I will travel to meet leaders in other countries. And I will use the opportunity to learn from those countries about tourism and adapt it [for Thailand],” he said.

Pita called for “seamless collaboration” between the Ministry of Tourism and Sports and the Tourism Authority of Thailand to draw foreign tourists back to the country.

He also called for efforts to encourage foreign visitors to travel outside the five most popular destinations, which he said account for 75% of all visits by foreign tourists.

Thailand needs an integrated strategy to ensure sustainable tourism, he said.

Pita was upbeat about the future of Thailand’s tourism industry, saying that if all issues were addressed, the industry would be more robust than it was before the pandemic, as well as more sustainable.

Chamnan, the tourism council’s president, called for tourism to be a national priority and asked Pita – whom he referred to as the “would-be prime minister” – to chair the meeting.

Pita was accompanied by Move Forward MPs.