Krabi's Khlong Thom district to be promoted as sustainable tourism area

The director-general of the Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration (Dasta), Group Captain Athikun Kongmee said on Monday that the designated area would cover the Emerald Pool (Sa Morakot) and the Saline Hot Spring under the “Khlong Thom wellness city” programme.

Khlong Thom, especially Huai Nam Khao sub-district, is noted for its natural beauty, history, and culture.

Thailand’s only saline hot spring is located here. The spring is only one of two of its kind in the world — the other saline hot spring is located in Europe in the Czech Republic.

Athikun said the administration is preparing to present the findings of its study for the designation of Khlong Thom as a sustainable tourism area to the policy board of the Tourism Authority of Thailand. The study is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.