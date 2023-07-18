TAT hopes to get closer to pre-Covid times in tourism revenue earnings by 2024

As part of its plan, it aims to generate 1.92 trillion baht from 35 million foreign tourists and another 1.08 trillion baht from its “Thais Travelling in Thailand” campaign targeting 200 million local trips.

On Monday, TAT announced its “Direction for Promoting the Tourism Market in 2023” at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre. This “direction” was devised after three days of brainstorming and strategy planning earlier in the week.

TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn said the agency hopes to generate 3 trillion baht in income this year, much like the amount generated in 2019 before the arrival of Covid-19.

However, if the international market only recovers to 94% of the pre-Covid level, TAT will have to stimulate the domestic market to achieve its target of 3 trillion baht in revenue.

The tourism sector is currently facing several challenges, such as the global economic recession, inflation, rising interest rates, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, high oil prices leading to expensive airfares, and most importantly, international flights having resumed only 70%. The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) estimates that international flight numbers will recover a bit more in the fourth quarter of next year and should return to 100% in 2025, Yuthasak said.

TAT also presented three scenarios on the path of total recovery in 2024.