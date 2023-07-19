Amphawa temple offers free EV charge to devotees until August 12

The three AC charging outlets in Wat Intharam in Muang Mai sub-district were also blessed on Tuesday, so worshippers who get their EVs recharged at the temple also get blessed, abbot Phra Khru Pisit Prachanart said.

The blessing rite was presided over by the abbot, who is also the deputy monastic district chief. The abbot anointed the chargers while five monks chanted over them.

The abbot said his temple has acknowledged the importance of reducing emissions and using clean energy. He said the temple also knew that there were not enough charging stations, so it decided to help by installing three units of AC-type charging stations with Type-2 universal charger heads.