Chiang Mai’s Royal Park Rajapruek awash with colour as Siam tulips blossom

Siam tulips (Curcuma sessilis), also known as Dok Krachaio or Dok Pathuma in Thai, bloom once a year during the rainy season, the park’s director Arnada Niruntrayakul said on Saturday.

Despite its name, Siam tulip is not related to the tulip, but to various ginger species like turmeric.

“The bulbs of the flowers that bloomed last year were preserved and replanted, so they could blossom again during this rainy season,” she said.

She added that the park hopes tourists will visit the park to admire the 20 or so breeds of Siam tulips that will bloom during the rains between July and August.

The breeds are Pink Jasmine, Pink Butterfly, White Chiang Rai, Red Shadow, Parrot, Mont Blanc, Red Doi Tung, and Siamese Pearl.

Siam tulips are Thailand’s second most imported flowers after orchids, she said.

The 470-rai Royal Park Rajapruek is divided into different zones based on flowers’ blooming seasons to ensure visitors can enjoy the flora all year round.

There is also an international zone showcasing foreign flowers, so locals can enjoy them without flying out.

The park is open daily from 8am to 6pm. Admission is 100 baht for Thais and 200 baht for foreigners.