India’s Odisha state takes centre stage in a tourism roadshow in Bangkok

The roadshow, organised in association with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), saw more than 130 tour and travel operators from Thailand networking with stakeholders from Odisha.

The ambassador of India to Thailand, Nagesh Singh, delivered the keynote address by lauding the strategic steps taken by the government of Odisha in promoting tourism.

“This networking event will open more avenues for bilateral trade relations between the two regions," he said.

"The many offerings of Odisha Tourism will surely attract people here in Thailand to visit India’s best-kept secret with the newly launched direct flights ensuring minimal travel time.”