India’s Odisha state takes centre stage in a tourism roadshow in Bangkok
Odisha Tourism hosted the second leg of its international tourism promotional campaign with a roadshow in Bangkok on Wednesday.
The roadshow, organised in association with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), saw more than 130 tour and travel operators from Thailand networking with stakeholders from Odisha.
The ambassador of India to Thailand, Nagesh Singh, delivered the keynote address by lauding the strategic steps taken by the government of Odisha in promoting tourism.
“This networking event will open more avenues for bilateral trade relations between the two regions," he said.
"The many offerings of Odisha Tourism will surely attract people here in Thailand to visit India’s best-kept secret with the newly launched direct flights ensuring minimal travel time.”
Odisha Tourism's director of tourism, Sachin Ramchandra Jadhav, delivered a presentation on the agency’s initiatives combining Odisha’s rich history, culture and natural heritage with sustainable tourism.
Highlighting Odisha’s ancient maritime connection with Thailand, he presented what Odisha offers to attract Thai tourists.
“I welcome the tourism industry stakeholders in Thailand to explore Odisha and our stakeholders to explore the best of Thailand," he said.
"I am sure your experience will turn you into brand ambassadors of the respective countries and aid in boosting the role tourism plays in supporting the economy in both destinations.”
Odisha Tourism is currently focusing on strategic master planning and development of priority destinations in the state.
It is taking the initiative to appeal to all types of travellers, backpackers or high-end spenders, allowing them to shift from mass tourism destinations to less-explored places.
Niche tourism offerings such as houseboat and cruise tourism, camping, homestays, caravan tourism, culinary tourism and more products are being rolled out to attract visitors.
Similar roadshows are planned in various Asian source markets that will benefit from the direct flight services from Bangkok to Bhubaneswar, the capital of Odisha.
The next Odisha Tourism Roadshow is scheduled in Hanoi, Vietnam on Friday (July 28).