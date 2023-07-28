Long holiday to boost domestic tourism, hotel occupancy

The long break starts on Friday (July 28), His Majesty the King’s birthday, and continues until Wednesday (August 2), the start of Buddhist Lent.

The caretaker government on Tuesday designated Monday (July 31) as an extra public holiday to give Thais more time to head back to their hometowns.

TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said the last-minute announcement of the extra holiday meant that Thai travellers would be unable to plan overseas visits and would therefore switch to domestic trips.

TAT estimates that Thais will make 4.96 million trips during the long break and that hotels will enjoy an average occupation rate of 63%.

Hotels in the eastern region could see up to 68% occupancy, while provinces in the central and northeastern regions will have the highest number of visitors, said Yuthasak.

The south, meanwhile, could see fewer visitors as several maritime national parks are closed for the rainy season both for safety reasons and to let nature recover.