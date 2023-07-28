Eastern Trat islands see huge influx of visitors as long holiday break begins

Ferries from mainland Trat were crowded with vacationers and their cars amid a sharp increase in visitors to the islands of Chang, Kood and Mak.

The long holiday break started on Friday (July 28), His Majesty the King’s birthday, and continues until Wednesday (August 2), the start of Buddhist Lent. The caretaker government on Tuesday declared Monday (July 31) as an extra public holiday to encourage more travel upcountry and help boost tourism and the economy.

Kittisak Rapinwong, the captain of a ferry connecting the mainland and Koh Chang, said on Friday that he expected over 5,000 people to visit the island in addition to some 2,000 vehicles ferried there.

The first ferry to Koh Chang left Khlong Yai district on the mainland at 5am. Together there are five ferries in service.