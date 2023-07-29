Free entrance to national parks during long break

The long break started yesterday, His Majesty the King’s birthday, and continues until Wednesday, the start of Buddhist Lent.

To help travellers decide which park to visit, the department listed the 10 most popular during the same period last year:

1. Khao Yai National Park, Nakhon Ratchasima province

2. Khao Laem Ya–Mu Ko Samet National Park, Rayong

3. Pa Hin Ngam National Park, Chaiyaphum

4. Khlong Lan National Park, Kamphaeng Phet

5. Erawan National Park, Kanchanaburi

6. Hat Nappharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park, Krabi

7. Namtok Phlio National Park, Chanthaburi

8. Tat Ton National Park, Chaiyaphum

9. Chet Sao Noi National Park, Saraburi

10. Phu Langka National Park, Nakhon Phanom

Some national and forest parks are closed during the six-day period because they are closed for safety reasons to let nature rejuvenate. A list of closed parks can be found here.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) estimated that the six-day holiday will generate up to 1.66 billion baht in revenue from nearly 5 million trips made by Thais.

Hotels will see an average occupation rate of 63%, the TAT estimates.

Hotels in the eastern region could see an occupancy rate of 68%, while provinces in the central and northeastern regions will have the highest number of visitors, the TAT said.