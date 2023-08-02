background-defaultbackground-default
Two areas of Kaeng Krachan National Park closed for 3 months

WEDNESDAY, August 02, 2023

Two areas of Kaeng Krachan National Park in Phetchaburi province have been closed for three months to allow natural resources to recover and to prepare for the tourism season.

The closure of Phanoen Thung Mountain and Mae Saliang Creek from August 1 to October 31 was also for reasons of safety during the rainy season, the national park said on Wednesday.

Facilities at tourist attractions would be improved in preparation for the tourism high season.

Park authorities added that Ban Krang Camp, Pala-U Waterfall and Kaeng Krachan National Park Office will remain open to tourists as usual.

Spanning an area of 2,915 square kilometres, Kaeng Krachan is the biggest national park in Thailand. Founded on June 12, 1981, the national park is home to wild bulls, elephants, dusky leaf monkeys, gibbons, and hornbills. The park is also home to Thailand’s only population of ratchet-tailed treepie, a lowland-forest bird with a distinctive long, notched tail.

