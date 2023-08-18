Khao Lak Medical Centre to promote health and wellness tourism

Established in January 2018 as an emergency response centre for marine incidents, capable of providing medical services for sea-related emergencies and advanced disease diagnoses, the medical centre coordinates patient transfers to capable hospitals for immediate treatment.

It currently provides a range of primary services, namely emergency accident care; radiology with preliminary CT scan services; and general health check-ups for both communicable and non-communicable diseases. It also serves as a provincial-level medical marine operations centre and is a referral point for sea and island disaster victims, in coordination with relevant agencies including the Similan Islands National Park, disaster prevention and mitigation agencies, Kuekkak Municipality, Navy Base 3rd Fleet, and the police.

Since 2022, the centre has seen a continuous increase in the number of service recipients, especially during the peak tourist season from November to April. This is due to the easing of pandemic restrictions and an increase in tourist arrivals.

According to data from the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, from January 1 to June 30 of this year, approximately 1.4 million tourists arrived in Phang Nga, generating revenue of around 6.34 billion baht. To further develop its services, the Khao Lak Medical Center plans to expand into the health tourism sector, aiming to increase revenue and contribute to the country's economy.

As of August 11, 2023, Khao Lak Medical Center has provided services to a total of 53,803 patients, including 38,271 Thai patients and 15,532 foreign patients. The common health issues include fever, cold, gastritis, indigestion, and dizziness. Critical and severe cases amount to approximately 600 cases per year.