Pattaya opens doors to a treasury of love at ‘Love in Museum’
Pattaya’s museum to love is finally open after its launch had been long delayed by the Covid pandemic.
The “Love in Museum” was officially opened on Friday night in a ceremony presided over by Pattaya City Poramase Ngampiches and Pattaya police chief Pol Colonel Thanapong Poethi.
The 2,000-square-metre space near Pattaya’s Bali Hai Pier cost more than 60 million baht to build, the owner, Korean businessman Kim Hyon Cheon, said.
The opening of the museum had been delayed for years due to travel restrictions related to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The owner said he chose Pattaya as the museum’s site because it is popular with tourists and has a variety of attractions.
The museum showcases hundreds of pieces of art in three major themes – love of humans, love of animals and love of plants.
Some of the works of art on display include:
• A Pablo Picasso painting of a couple kissing
• Rodin sculpture of a naked woman
• Yayoi Kusama’s installation of red hearts
• A film installation of people talking about love
• A booth where people can take selfies with props related to love
The museum also has a number of interactive exhibits, such as a love quiz and a love wall where visitors can write their own messages about love.
The Love in Museum is open every day from 10am to 10pm.