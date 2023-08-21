Pattaya opens doors to a treasury of love at ‘Love in Museum’

The “Love in Museum” was officially opened on Friday night in a ceremony presided over by Pattaya City Poramase Ngampiches and Pattaya police chief Pol Colonel Thanapong Poethi.

The 2,000-square-metre space near Pattaya’s Bali Hai Pier cost more than 60 million baht to build, the owner, Korean businessman Kim Hyon Cheon, said.

The opening of the museum had been delayed for years due to travel restrictions related to the Covid-19 pandemic.