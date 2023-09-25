Thailand issues free guidebook to 60 spiritual tourism sites

“Connecting to Spiritual Thailand” covers everything from Bangkok’s venerable main temples to a spiritual theme park in Chachoengsao featuring the country’s largest Ganesh statue.

The e-guidebook aims to tap rising global interest in spiritual tourism, with data from Future Market Insights in 2023 indicating a tripling of this sector’s economic value over the next decade.

Subtitled “A Guide to 60 Powerspots”, the guidebook delves into the history, sanctity, and culture of sacred locations, shedding light on their rich cultural diversity and religious significance. The initiative aims to create an immersive experience for travellers on the path of spirituality.

It also focuses on locales in secondary provincial cities, in a bid to spread tourism income more evenly beyond major cities. The region-by-region guide is illustrated with photographs, travel maps, and English descriptions so that travellers can plan and gain deeper insights from their visits.

The spiritual tourism landmarks recommended include:

Bangkok: City Pillar shrine; Erawan shrine; Sri Mariamman temple (Wat Khaek); Naga Phrakanong shrine

- Saraburi province: Phra Phutthabat temple

- Chachoengsao province: Saman Rattanaram temple (Ganesh)

- Chonburi province: The Sanctuary of Truth, Pattaya

- Pathum Thani: Chedi Hoi temple

- Kanchanaburi province: Thap Sila temple

- Ratchaburi province: Pa Phuttharam temple

- Chiang Mai province: Phra That Doi Kham temple

- Lamphun province: Ban Pang temple (Wat Kruba Srivijaya)

- Mukdahan province: Ananta Nagaraj (Shrine of the Serpent Grandfather)

- Nakhon Phanom province: Phra That Phanom

- Krabi province: Tiger Cave temple