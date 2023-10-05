More foreign tourists expected after Chiang Mai airport operates 24 hours next month

Ronnakorn said the time slot after midnight would allow the airport to accommodate more flights, especially chartered flights from China in line with the government’s tourism stimulus policy.

Currently, there are 20 international flights to and from Chiang Mai and seven of them fly to and from Shanghai, Jinhong, Kwangchow, Beijing, Chengdu, Kunming and Hangzhou each day. About 4,800 passengers arrive from China each day now, Ronnakorn added.

But before the Covid pandemic, there were 31 international flights to and from Chiang Mai with 14 direct flights to China, carrying 8,800 Chinese passengers each day.

After the government implemented the visa-free policy for Chinese tourists, the number of Chinese arrivals at the Chiang Mai airport rose from an average of 1,524 a day to about 2,000 a day, Ronnakorn said.

He said the airport expected the number to be at least 30% higher that the average number before the visa-free policy.

He said the airport also expected more chartered flights from South Korea to bring golf enthusiasts during the rainy season.

Ronnakorn said South Korean tourists like to take chartered flights to Chiang Mai after 10pm so the extended hours would facilitate their trips.

He said other concerned government agencies would also get prepared for the 24-hour operation of the airport, including Immigration Police and agricultural officials in charge of animal and plant quarantine. Business operators, such as money exchange shops, restaurants and coffee shops, would also operate 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Santipong Bulyalert, chief of Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Chiang Mai office, said his office had opened three tourist assistance centres.

The centres at the airport would operate from 7am to 11pm every day; at the Tha Pae ancient gate from 9am to 5pm on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays; and at the TAT Chiang Mai Office from 8.30am to 4.30pm on weekdays.