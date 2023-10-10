Thousands expected to don their sexiest swimwear for Pattaya beach run on Oct 28
Many buffed men and shapely women will be spotted running down the beach as the Pattaya International Bikini Beach Race returns to the popular resort town.
The annual 5-kilometre race down Pattaya Beach will kick off at 5pm on Saturday, October 28.
The event, held annually by Central Plaza in cooperation with state and private partners, will start off in front of the Central Pattaya shopping mall.
This is the sixth time this race has been held. It first began in 2015 and has become increasingly popular, attracting as many as 5,000 participants yearly.
The race has also earned a name for its fun and festive atmosphere, as well as its commitment to promoting Pattaya as a sports tourism destination. It also offers charities a good opportunity to raise funds.
The race is held after sunset and participants are encouraged to wear their most creative and eye-catching swimwear. The race winds along the beach, past some of Pattaya’s iconic landmarks and finishes at Central Festival Pattaya Beach.
Apart from the race itself, the Pattaya International Bikini Beach Race also features a variety of other activities and events, including a costume contest, a beach party and live music.
Those interested can register now and pay the participation fee, which is 800 baht for Thais and US$29 for foreigners.
This year, participants will get a chance to meet several key opinion leaders, and influencers as well as enjoy music mixed by some popular DJs and the Japanese girl group, Sherbet.
The event will wrap up with an After Party Concert by Thai singer Wan Thanakrit.