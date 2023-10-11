12 vegetarian festivals that tourists should visit this month
The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has released a list of 12 locations around the country where the celebrations of annual vegetarian festivals are popular among tourists.
The annual vegetarian festival in Thailand, also known as the Nine Emperor Gods Festival, is a Taoist celebration that takes place during the ninth lunar month of the Chinese calendar, usually in September or October. The festival is observed by many Thai people, especially those of Chinese descent, and is a major tourist attraction.
During the festival, participants abstain from meat, alcohol, and other stimulants for nine days. They also wear white and observe certain taboos, such as avoiding sexual activity and loud noises. The festival is believed to be a time of spiritual cleansing and renewal, and participants hope to gain good health, peace of mind, and protection from harm.
This year, the festival starts on October 13 and ends on October 24.
According to the TAT, the 12 vegetarian festivals worth visiting are:
▪︎ Chonburi vegetarian festival at “Naja” Chinese shrine in Tambon Ang Sila of Muang district. The festival with free vegetarian foods at the shrine lasts from October 13 to 24.
▪︎ Hat Yai vegetarian fair at a public park, Suan Yom Supasarn Rangsan, in Songkhla’s Hat Yai district from October 14 to 23.
▪︎ Prachinburi vegetarian festival at the Sawang Bamphen Thammasathan Foundation from October 14 to 23.
▪︎ Phang Nga vegetarian festival at the Phang Nga Chinese shrine from October 14 to 23 with free vegetarian foods.
▪︎ Ayutthaya vegetarian festival at the main Chinese shrine in Phak Hai district from October 15 to 23 with free vegetarian foods.
▪︎ Mahasarakham vegetarian festival at the Viro Kusol Songkroah Foundation in Kantharawichai district from October 15 to 23.
▪︎ Korat vegetarian festival at several Chinese shrines near the Yamo ground in Muang district from October 15 to 23.
▪︎ Udon Thani vegetarian festival at the Grand Pa-Grand Ma shrine inside the compound of the Thai-Chinese Cultural Centre from October 15 to 23.
▪︎ Phuket vegetarian festival is held grandly at several major Chinese shrines in Phuket from October 15 to 23.
▪︎ Trang vegetarian festival at several Chinese shrines in Muang district from October 15 to 23.
▪︎ Ranong vegetarian festival at several major Chinese shrines in Ranong from October 15 to 24.
▪︎ Chumphon vegetarian festival at the Phu Mong Sattha Tham Foundation in Tambon Khun Krathing in Muang district from October 15 to 24.