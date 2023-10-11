12 vegetarian festivals that tourists should visit this month

The annual vegetarian festival in Thailand, also known as the Nine Emperor Gods Festival, is a Taoist celebration that takes place during the ninth lunar month of the Chinese calendar, usually in September or October. The festival is observed by many Thai people, especially those of Chinese descent, and is a major tourist attraction.

During the festival, participants abstain from meat, alcohol, and other stimulants for nine days. They also wear white and observe certain taboos, such as avoiding sexual activity and loud noises. The festival is believed to be a time of spiritual cleansing and renewal, and participants hope to gain good health, peace of mind, and protection from harm.

This year, the festival starts on October 13 and ends on October 24.