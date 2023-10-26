Thailand’s digital tourism platform racks up 100,000 businesses in first year

The platform is a key component of the Digital Tourism Campaign, designed to promote the utilisation of digital platforms for fostering industry connections.

During Wednesday's ThailandCONNEX birthday celebrations, Depa president Nuttapon Nimmanphatcharin highlighted the platform's role as a central hub for business-to-business (B2B) wholesale interactions among Thai tourism operators.

It enables members to showcase their products and services to online travel agents (OTAs) both in Thailand and around the world.

Additionally, the platform provides a digital tourism data bank and offers digital tokens to users.

Toasting the Digital Tourism Campaign's accomplishments, Depa disclosed that 2,900 tourism operators and individuals, as well as over 50 travel technology businesses, have embraced the platform, utilizing over 5,600 digital coupons. This has resulted in an economic value exceeding 260 million baht.

The ThailandCONNEX platform has successfully enlisted 108,659 businesses, including accommodation providers, restaurants, and vehicle rental services, and now features 201,764 travel-related products and services, contributing to an economic value exceeding 12 billion baht, according to Nuttapon.