background-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
SUNDAY, October 29, 2023
nationthailand

Over 4,000 runners join international Pattaya bikini run

Over 4,000 runners join international Pattaya bikini run
SUNDAY, October 29, 2023

More than 4,000 runners from 30 countries, most of them women in bikinis, joined the famed international bikini run on the Pattaya beach on Saturday evening.

This year the internationally-renowned run was jointly organised by Central Pattaya, the Pattaya City, the Pattaya Office of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, the Pattaya Office of the Marine Department and some private partners.

The seventh bikini run was officially called NAKIZ presents Pattaya International Bikini Beach Race 2023 @ Central Pattaya. Photos by Wanchai Kraisornkhajit

The run is known for being one of the sexiest and most fun running events in the world. Participants were encouraged to wear their best bikinis and enjoy the lively atmosphere. Photos by Wanchai Kraisornkhajit

ALL 8 PHOTOS

image-gallery
image-gallery
image-gallery
image-gallery
image-gallery

2 MORE PHOTOS

image-gallery
image-gallery
image-gallery
TAGS
PattayabikinitourismCentral PlazaThailandNewsThe Nationbeach
RELATED
nationthailand