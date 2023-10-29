Over 4,000 runners join international Pattaya bikini run
More than 4,000 runners from 30 countries, most of them women in bikinis, joined the famed international bikini run on the Pattaya beach on Saturday evening.
This year the internationally-renowned run was jointly organised by Central Pattaya, the Pattaya City, the Pattaya Office of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, the Pattaya Office of the Marine Department and some private partners.
The seventh bikini run was officially called NAKIZ presents Pattaya International Bikini Beach Race 2023 @ Central Pattaya.
The run is known for being one of the sexiest and most fun running events in the world. Participants were encouraged to wear their best bikinis and enjoy the lively atmosphere.
