Thailand voted best tourist destination outside Europe

The Danish Travel Awards, organised by Travelmedia Nordic, the leading digital travel media platform in the Nordic region, has been recognising outstanding contributions to the travel industry for 26 years. The event, which was held in Copenhagen on October 4, was attended by over 500 professionals from the travel, tourism, and aviation sectors.

Thailand received the award based on a survey conducted by Epinion, a Danish analytical institution, among 3,000 Danish consumers. The awards were divided into three categories: airlines and travel, hotels and tourism in Denmark, and foreign tour operators.

In addition to the main categories, five special awards were introduced this year, including:

1. Best Budget Airline

2. Best Beachfront Hotel in Denmark

3. Best Camping Site in Denmark

4. Best Tourist Attraction in Denmark

5. Best Destination Outside Europe

Thailand's success in securing the “Best Destination Outside Europe” award underscores its popularity among Danish tourists. According to data from January to September of this year, more than 19 million foreign tourists visited Thailand, including over 80,000 Danish tourists during the first half of the year, a significant increase compared to last year.

It is anticipated that the number of Danish tourists travelling to Thailand will continue to rise during the upcoming winter season. Thai businesses can leverage this opportunity to enhance their products and services to meet international standards and cater to the preferences of the target audience, thus expanding their market presence.