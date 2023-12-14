Nakhon Sawan wildlife sanctuary goes pink for winter

The photos have been posted on the Facebook wall of Protected Areas Regional Office 12 (Nakhon Sawan), an agency under the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, to let tourists know that Thailand’s largest freshwater lake is now covered in pink lotus blooms.

In the photos, park rangers are forming hearts with their arms aloft and the sea of pink lotuses can clearly be seen the background.

“Despite our stern-looking faces, we also have enjoyable moments while patrolling 1,000 rai of the pink lotus lake,” the caption reads.

The office urged visitors to Bueng Boraphet to follow the rules to avoid disturbing nature and wildlife by refraining from picking the lotuses, littering, or wandering away from the established routes.

Bueng Boraphet, or Boraphet Marsh spreads across 200 square kilometres in Nakhon Sawan’s Muang district and is home to more than 200 species of wild animals, birds and plants.

The office said lotuses bloom during the cold season from 6am to 9.30pm, so tourists are advised to come early or risk missing the spectacular sight.

The cooler temperatures in the north of Thailand also draw thousands of migratory birds to Bueng Boraphet, making this time of the year perfect for birdwatching.

Private tour operators offer boat rides for tourists who want to admire the lotuses and wildlife up close. Prices start from 600 baht per hour for a 12-seater boat.

Find out more by calling the Bueng Boraphet Wildlife Sanctuary Office at 056-009-717 or 086-401-1433.