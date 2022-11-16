Tourists flock to Bueng Boraphet to catch a sea of beautiful lotuses

Bueng Boraphet, or Boraphet Marsh, is the largest freshwater swamp and lake in Thailand. It is spread across 200 square kilometres in Nakhon Sawan’s Muang district and is home to more than 200 species of wild animals, birds and plants.

“The lotuses started blossoming since early this month and are expected to fully bloom throughout the swamp areas in early December,” said a staffer at Bueng Boraphet Wildlife Sanctuary Office.

“Lotuses bloom in the morning from 6am to 9.30pm, so tourists are advised to come here early or risk missing a spectacular sight.”

The cold temperatures in the north of Thailand also draw thousands of migratory birds to Bueng Boraphet, making this time of the year a perfect period for birdwatching.

Private tour operators offer boat rides for tourists who want to admire the lotuses and wildlife up close. Prices start from 600 baht per hour for a 12-seater boat.

For inquiries, contact the Bueng Boraphet Wildlife Sanctuary Office via tel 056-009-717.