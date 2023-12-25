Giant Santa an Instagram moment in old Phuket Town

As part of Christmas celebrations on the island, the Muang Phuket Municipality installed the large Santa effigy over the roof of the so-called “yellow building” (also known as the old Phuket police station) at the Charted Bank intersection in Phuket Old Town.

The jolly old man has his left arm holding onto the clock tower on the roof, while his right arm hangs down in front.

The scene quickly became a magnet drawing both local residents and tourists to see what it’s all about — and photograph it.