Giant Santa an Instagram moment in old Phuket Town
A giant Santa has been raised in the old town of Phuket island province, an instant landmark drawing both locals and tourists to take photos to share on social networks.
As part of Christmas celebrations on the island, the Muang Phuket Municipality installed the large Santa effigy over the roof of the so-called “yellow building” (also known as the old Phuket police station) at the Charted Bank intersection in Phuket Old Town.
The jolly old man has his left arm holding onto the clock tower on the roof, while his right arm hangs down in front.
The scene quickly became a magnet drawing both local residents and tourists to see what it’s all about — and photograph it.
The municipality also decorated the Surin Roundabout (aka the Clock Tower Roundabout) with gift boxes and giant candy effigie, as well as mock balloons. And the roundabout soon became another popular check-in place for tourists.
The municipality said it has decorated Phuket’s sightseeing spots under the theme of “Discover Phuket Countdown 2024” to boost tourism to the province island.
As part of the decorations, the municipality put up decorative lights at major spots, including the Fountain Roundabout.
And it announced that it will hold a “walking street” event on December 30, as well as countdown events on New Year Eve.
So far over 350 shops have agreed to set up booths on major walking streets, including Klang Road, Soi Rommanee, Chartered Walking Street and Phang Nga road.