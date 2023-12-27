Chiang Rai holds traditional midnight alms-giving

The event was held by the Muang Chiang Rai Municipality with cooperation from Wat Ming Muang in Chiang Rai’s Muang district.

As part of the alms-giving rite, which is held twice a year, Buddhists and tourists line up for more than a kilometre on the road from Wat Ming Muang, past the city clock tower, to the Chiang Rai Gate to give alms to monks.

Phra Khru Sophon Silpakhom, the abbott of Wat Ming Muang, led monks coming from many temple in the northern province to collect alms from believers along the way.