January festivals from flowers to music and boats

Key festivals throughout January that promise to impress include:

- The 20th Chiang Rai Flower Festival, running from now until January 15, is being held by the Muang Chiang Rai Municipality at the Tung and Khom Park. The festival also features music in the park from 8pm to 9pm every Saturday from now until February 17.

- The 10th Doi Tung Festival kicked off in December and runs until January 28, 2024. Find it every weekend and on public holidays at the Doi Tung Development Project, located in the stunning mountains of Chiang Rai, northern Thailand. ️As part of this festival, you can immerse yourself in traditional dance performances, music, and handicrafts. You can even try your hand at creating something yourself.