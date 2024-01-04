January festivals from flowers to music and boats
Lovers of flowers, light and sound, cultural shows, music and boat racing — whatever your interest, there’s an abundance of festival choices for all from the kingdom’s North to its south throughout the first month of 2024.
Key festivals throughout January that promise to impress include:
- The 20th Chiang Rai Flower Festival, running from now until January 15, is being held by the Muang Chiang Rai Municipality at the Tung and Khom Park. The festival also features music in the park from 8pm to 9pm every Saturday from now until February 17.
- The 10th Doi Tung Festival kicked off in December and runs until January 28, 2024. Find it every weekend and on public holidays at the Doi Tung Development Project, located in the stunning mountains of Chiang Rai, northern Thailand. ️As part of this festival, you can immerse yourself in traditional dance performances, music, and handicrafts. You can even try your hand at creating something yourself.
- Sukhothai Light Up the Night is happening right now through January 31st, 2024. It takes place every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 6-9pm within Sukhothai Historical Park. Visitors can expect magically stunning illuminated historical ancient temples and ruins throughout the park.
- Nakhon Sawan’s Red Lotuses fair invites tourists to visit the large red lotus pond at Ban Rang Bua village in Nakhon Sawan’s Tha Tako district. Red lotuses in Nakhon Sawan usually bloom between December and February, reaching their peak in January.
- The Red Lotus Fair in Udon Thani. The red lotuses at the large ponds in Udon Thani’s Kumphawapi, Ku Kaew and Prachak Silpakhom districts started to bloom in January and will continue through February, especially at Red Lotus Lake in Kumphawapi.
- The 2024 Thailand International Boat Show will be held at Royal Phuket Marina January 11-14. Over 6,000 visitors and more than 100 exhibitors will gather to celebrate the boating lifestile and luxury boats. Boats of all sizes and styles will be on display, from dinghies and day trippers to dazzling superyachts.
- Colourful Bangkok Expo 2024 will run January 18-21. This vibrant event showcases the talent of artists, musicians, designers, and creatives from all over the kingdom. Visitors can expect to see a wide range of art forms, from traditional dance and music through contemporary installations and street art.
- The 39th Borsang Umbrella & Sankhampaeng Craft Festival will be held January 19-21 at Borsang village in Chiang Mai’s Sankhampaeng district.
- The 27th Bay Regatta will take place from January 31 to February 4. It is popularly known as “Asia’s fun regatta” because of the competitive racing, with the main focus of participants having a great time sailing through stunning scenery. The race kicks off in East Coast Phuket, then heads to Phi Phi Don, Krabi, before finally finishing in Ao Chalong Bay, Phuket.