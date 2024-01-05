Visa policy waiver boosts searches for Thailand and China-related keywords

Thailand and China have permanently waived visa requirements for both Thai and Chinese citizens with effect from March 1.

Senior director for Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines, Jessadaphan Chantakhan, said the search volume of Thailand-related keywords on the company's Chinese platform rose by more than 90% after Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin made the statement on Tuesday.

"Search volume for flights from Shanghai and Beijing to Bangkok surged by more than 40%," he said.

