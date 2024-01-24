Thailand records a tourism deficit with Japan for the first time
In a historic first, Thailand recorded a tourism deficit with Japan in the first six months of 2023. According to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), 1 million Thais visited Japan in the first half of the year, while only 300,000 Japanese came to Thailand.
This is a significant shift from previous years, when Thailand has always had a tourism surplus with Japan. In 2022, for example, Thailand welcomed 1.5 million Japanese tourists, while only 600,000 Thais visited Japan.
There are a number of factors contributing to this change. One is the easing of Covid-19 restrictions in Japan. Before May 2023, Japan had some of the strictest Covid-19 travel restrictions in the world.
Another factor is the weakness of the Japanese yen. The yen has lost about 20% of its value against the US dollar in the past year. This makes Japan a more affordable destination for Thai travellers.
According to TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool, the number of Japanese tourists coming to Thailand is still lower than expected and the TAT is now working to attract more Japanese visitors by promoting Thailand as a safe and affordable destination. The TAT is also working to improve the visa process for Japanese tourists and is confident it can draw more Japanese tourists. The figures for the second half of 2023 have yet to be released and are expected to show an increase.