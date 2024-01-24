Enchanting Tham Namtok Pha Daeng cave beckons in Surat Thani
"Tham Namtok Pha Daeng", a cave adorned with spectacular stalactites and a unique water droplet-powered music box is poised to emerge as a new tourist attraction in Surat Thani.
In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the Protected Areas Regional Office 5 (Nakhon Si Thammarat) said the newly discovered cave is located within the Khlong Phraya Wildlife Sanctuary in Chai Buri district.
The approximately 6-kilometre journey from the Khlong Phang Forest Protection Unit to the cave can be adventurous. To reach “Tham Namtok Pha Daeng”, travellers must pass a three-tier waterfall known as “Namtok Tham Pha Daeng” before getting to the cave, which stands 170 metres above the mean sea level.
A ladder is needed to access the first and second chambers of the cave.
The first chamber offers visitors a marvellous sight of unusual rocks and stalactites accompanied by a melodious symphony created by water droplets. The second chamber unveils golden stalactites and a basin sculpted over time by water.
Despite its allure, the cave is still off-limits to visitors in a bid to maintain the ecosystem and rock formations.