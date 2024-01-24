logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
WEDNESDAY, January 24, 2024
nationthailand

Enchanting Tham Namtok Pha Daeng cave beckons in Surat Thani

Enchanting Tham Namtok Pha Daeng cave beckons in Surat Thani
WEDNESDAY, January 24, 2024

"Tham Namtok Pha Daeng", a cave adorned with spectacular stalactites and a unique water droplet-powered music box is poised to emerge as a new tourist attraction in Surat Thani.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the Protected Areas Regional Office 5 (Nakhon Si Thammarat) said the newly discovered cave is located within the Khlong Phraya Wildlife Sanctuary in Chai Buri district.

The approximately 6-kilometre journey from the Khlong Phang Forest Protection Unit to the cave can be adventurous. To reach “Tham Namtok Pha Daeng”, travellers must pass a three-tier waterfall known as “Namtok Tham Pha Daeng” before getting to the cave, which stands 170 metres above the mean sea level.

Enchanting Tham Namtok Pha Daeng cave beckons in Surat Thani

A ladder is needed to access the first and second chambers of the cave.

Enchanting Tham Namtok Pha Daeng cave beckons in Surat Thani

The first chamber offers visitors a marvellous sight of unusual rocks and stalactites accompanied by a melodious symphony created by water droplets. The second chamber unveils golden stalactites and a basin sculpted over time by water.

Enchanting Tham Namtok Pha Daeng cave beckons in Surat Thani

Despite its allure, the cave is still off-limits to visitors in a bid to maintain the ecosystem and rock formations.

ALL 5 PHOTOS

image-gallery
image-gallery
image-gallery
image-gallery
image-gallery
TAGS
cavesurat thaniADVENTUREtravelThailandForestnature
RELATED
nationthailand