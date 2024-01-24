Manual checking at Suvarnabhumi after auto channel breakdown

Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit told reporters that AOT and the Immigration Bureau had been told to deploy extra number of officials to handle arriving and departing passengers at the airport by manually checking their travel documents following the breakdown of the automatic system.

AOT director Kirati Kijmanawat said the AOT was rushing to fix the automatic channels.

He said he rushed to inspect the Suvarnabhumi airport after learning the auto channel kiosks could not be used and he detected long lines of passengers at the immigration counters.