Phang Nga hotel offers 360-degree view of bay, highest glass skywalk

The Beyond Skywalk Nangshi Hotel near the famous Samed Nangshi viewpoint on a mountaintop offers a spectacular view of the Phang Nga Bay, which used to be the setting of a James Bond movie.

The skywalk of the hotel, which is under management of the Kata Group Resorts Thailand, also offers a splendid view of thousands of small limestone mountains that prop up from the Andaman Sea at the bay.

Beyond Skywalk is about 180 metres long and is about 80 metres above sea level. It is made of 30-millimetre-thick safety glass that can withstand a weight of up to 500 kilograms per square metre.