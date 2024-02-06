Hotel bookings in Chiang Mai surge for upcoming Lunar Festival

Several tourist destinations in the Northern province continue to enjoy popularity among tourists, both Thai and international, especially during the high season, both for their natural attractions and temples.

Paisan Sukcharoen, the president of the Northern Upper Region Hotel Association of Thailand, is delighted with the figures, saying that the current tourism atmosphere in Chiang Mai is experiencing an upward trend.

The cool weather contributes to the continued popularity and attracts a significant number of international tourists, he added.

The majority of these visitors are from Europe, Scandinavia, and South Korea, and there was a notable increase during the year-end and New Year festival season. Korean tourists, in particular, have seen a significant rise, comparable to the influx of Chinese tourists.