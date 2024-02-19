Charter flights proposed as a way of boosting tourism

Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol said that strong strategies were needed to meet the goals set by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin of attracting 40 million international visitors to Thailand in 2024 and overall revenue from both domestic and international tourism of 3.5 trillion baht, which is higher than the TAT’s target.

The Ministry and the TAT are thus discussing marketing tactics, including the use of charter flights, to enhance the likelihood of achieving the set goals.

The ministry will convene a meeting with TAT today (February 19), to monitor the plan to stimulate the market and attract charter flights from both nearby and distant markets.

These include Russia, the Scandinavian region, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), certain areas of Europe, South Korea, and China, which present the greatest opportunity for recovery.