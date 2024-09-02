The Underrated Jewels of Eastern Thailand

Stunning beaches, tropical fruit orchards, charming old town streets, national parks and even gem fields – Eastern Thailand seems to have it all. Yet, with the exception of Pattaya, the whole region is often overlooked by travellers despite being easily accessible from Bangkok and Suvarnabhumi International Airport. But it doesn’t have to be like that. Come along with us to uncover the treasures of the East through the vibrant communities that define this gem of a region!

Eastern Town Nostalgia

Throughout history, the East has held significance for its flourishing trade routes, which led to places like Chanthaburi and Rayong seeing Vietnamese and Chinese descendants migrating and settling in as early as the Rattanakosin era. These developments, along with an influx of foreign traders, resulted in multicultural influences that can be seen in the locals’ way of life, from architecture to gastronomy.

Today, you can relive the old, glorious days in the well-preserved Yom Chinda Road and the Chanthaboon Waterfront Community, the latter of which also houses the largest Catholic cathedral in Thailand. Browse beautiful Sino-Portuguese and gingerbread-style buildings that have been transformed into museums, galleries, cafés and local craft shops. While you’re there, don’t miss signature eastern dishes such as “Sen Chan Phad Pu” – chewy Chanthaburi noodles stir-fried with crab meat, and “Gaeng Moo Chamuang” – sweet and sour pork stew with local cowa leaves.

