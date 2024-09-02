The Underrated Jewels of Eastern Thailand

Stunning beaches, tropical fruit orchards, charming old town streets, national parks and even gem fields – Eastern Thailand seems to have it all. Yet, with the exception of Pattaya, the whole region is often overlooked by travellers despite being easily accessible from Bangkok and Suvarnabhumi International Airport. But it doesn’t have to be like that. Come along with us to uncover the treasures of the East through the vibrant communities that define this gem of a region!
Eastern Town Nostalgia
Throughout history, the East has held significance for its flourishing trade routes, which led to places like Chanthaburi and Rayong seeing Vietnamese and Chinese descendants migrating and settling in as early as the Rattanakosin era. These developments, along with an influx of foreign traders, resulted in multicultural influences that can be seen in the locals’ way of life, from architecture to gastronomy.
Today, you can relive the old, glorious days in the well-preserved Yom Chinda Road and the Chanthaboon Waterfront Community, the latter of which also houses the largest Catholic cathedral in Thailand. Browse beautiful Sino-Portuguese and gingerbread-style buildings that have been transformed into museums, galleries, cafés and local craft shops. While you’re there, don’t miss signature eastern dishes such as “Sen Chan Phad Pu” – chewy Chanthaburi noodles stir-fried with crab meat, and “Gaeng Moo Chamuang” – sweet and sour pork stew with local cowa leaves.
We recommend
Browse beautiful Sino-Portuguese and gingerbread-style buildings that have been transformed into museums, galleries, cafés and local craft shops.
Life on the Water
With no shortage of rivers and over one hundred islands, the East is home to many thriving waterfront communities and fishing villages. Situated along the Gulf of Thailand, these communities make their living through coastal fishing, shrimp and fish farming, and to some extent agriculture – cultivating fruits and turning some into processed products.
For affordable and fresh seafood straight from the ocean, Angsila Seafood Market offers a large variety of shrimp, shellfish, crabs and fish which can be cooked and enjoyed on-site. For those seeking the slow local life, Pak Nam Prasae Fishing Community offers homestays along with tours of nature trails through nearby mangrove fields, wetland rafting and red hawk watching on the Prasae River. Alternatively, hop on a boat to Koh Mak for an unspoiled local island life experience surrounded by coconut groves and rubber plantations. The island operates on a low-carbon model, where you can cycle around, kayak and learn about coral propagation, and dine in farm-to-table establishments that use locally sourced ingredients
We recommend
Angsila Seafood Market, Chonburi
Mahahsamut Homestay, Rayong
Koh Mak, Trat
Fresh From the Orchards
Ever dreamed of tasting tropical fruits fresh off the tree? Look no further than the famed fruit orchards of the East. The region’s frequent rainfall, nutrient-rich soil and good moisture retention make it ideal for growing durian, rambutan, mangosteen, salak, longkong and mango. From April through June every year, you can stroll through cool, shaded orchards and enjoy delicious fruit picking for a flat fee while chatting with the growers.
Several orchard communities offer homestays, each with its own unique flair. For example, Baan Pa Rim Tarn in Chanthaburi’s Thung Pale community offers accommodations by a refreshing creek and lush forest. On the other hand, the Takhian Tia community specialises in all things coconuts; you can cycle through the groves and take part in workshops featuring coconut-based products like coconut oil spa treatments and coffee with creamy coconut milk.
We recommend
Suphattra Land, Rayong
Baan Pa Rim Tarn, Chanthaburi
Takhian Tia Tourism Community, Chonburi
The region’s frequent rainfall, nutrient-rich soil, and good moisture retention make it ideal for growing durian, rambutan, mangosteen, salak, longkong and mango.