Explore Art Scenes in the heart of Bangkok

The Corner House

For a taste of the Old Town, head down to the Talad Noi area, where the iconic white and orange Chai Phatthanasilp Building, established in 1910, has been repurposed into a community space called The Corner House. In its previous life, the structure had been a lemonade factory, department store, office and shoe warehouse, but today it is home to food vendors, rotating art exhibitions, a newsstand and co-playing space Such a Small World. Outside, the classic architecture remains intact, but inside, visitors will discover the playful café is filled with modern, roly-poly sofas and pop-art showpieces. It’s a great place to hang out with friends no matter how big or small the group is, with activities such as movie screenings, Netflix corners, PlayStation hubs and stations for listening to vinyl records. On the same street, pop over to Charmgang for a stylish and fiery Thai menu filled with delicious curries.

We recommend:

The Corner House Community

Charmgang Restaurant

River City Bangkok

You can get a dose of Chao Phraya River views alongside your art fix at this mall that spans four floors. River City is known as a hub of contemporary art galleries featuring Asian artists, as well as high-end craft brands, such as Sarran. If you are looking for jewelry inspired by Thai flowers, make sure to check out their new flagship store, beautifully decked with old cabinets. Those looking for Asian antiques, hailing from Thailand to China and everywhere in between, will find treasures dating back over hundreds of years on the third floor. If you want to explore more urban contemporary art, check out Aurum Gallery, which is just a short walk from River City Bangkok. Tucked away in Warehouse 30 complex, Aurum Gallery is a cutting-edge urban art space curated by internationally acclaimed British artist Goldie, featuring both prominent and up-and-coming artists in the region. After some art appreciation, unwind by the river at Viva & Aviv with a snazzy cocktail, or tuck into local street food at one of the roadside stalls right across the street from the mall.

We recommend: