Explore Art Scenes in the heart of Bangkok

Bangkok is home to a vibrant art scene, with an endless array of cool galleries and inspiring events happening in all areas of the city. If you’re pressed for time and would like to see a variety of artists and styles in one go, it’s best to head to the bigger art and cultural hubs that feature concurrent showcases all under one roof. Here are some picks of the trendiest and most happening galleries in Bangkok.
Bangkok Art & Culture Centre (BACC)
Located in the heart of the city by Siam Square, Bangkok Art & Culture Centre (BACC) is a public exhibition and performance space where visitors can check out art, music, theater, film and design events. Many international-scale festivals, such as Bangkok Art Biennale, have been hosted at BACC in the past. Within the curvaceous building, a lovely amount of natural light fills the main atrium, which stands out for its spiral walkway that connects each floor to the next. Within the building, you’ll find bookstores, craft shops, an art library and creative cafés such as Mini Oriental Speedbar, which serves specialty-grade teas and pastries. Not far from BACC you can also find an inspiring art and community space, GalileOasis, nestled within a charming compound of old shophouses near Ratchathewi BTS station. With its eclectic mix of galleries, workshops and communal areas, GalileOasis is a vibrant hub of cultural exchange, celebrating the rich and diverse spirit of Bangkok.
ATT19
Shutterbugs are sure to love the multi-disciplinary space ATT19, situated in Charoen Krung Soi 30. Their sunshine-filled space usually stages photogenic and large-scale installations, as well as trendy showcases by Thai fashion brands such as Sretsis and Vinn Patararin. Besides art, visitors will also enjoy perusing through their retail wing which curates a beautiful array of pottery, vintage clothes and bric-a-brac showpieces. Their own café, situated within the gallery, is decked with lush vines and greenery that climb the walls. If you’re looking to fuel up with ice cream sandwiches, the café Convo is just a few doors down on the same street.
The Corner House
For a taste of the Old Town, head down to the Talad Noi area, where the iconic white and orange Chai Phatthanasilp Building, established in 1910, has been repurposed into a community space called The Corner House. In its previous life, the structure had been a lemonade factory, department store, office and shoe warehouse, but today it is home to food vendors, rotating art exhibitions, a newsstand and co-playing space Such a Small World. Outside, the classic architecture remains intact, but inside, visitors will discover the playful café is filled with modern, roly-poly sofas and pop-art showpieces. It’s a great place to hang out with friends no matter how big or small the group is, with activities such as movie screenings, Netflix corners, PlayStation hubs and stations for listening to vinyl records. On the same street, pop over to Charmgang for a stylish and fiery Thai menu filled with delicious curries.
River City Bangkok
You can get a dose of Chao Phraya River views alongside your art fix at this mall that spans four floors. River City is known as a hub of contemporary art galleries featuring Asian artists, as well as high-end craft brands, such as Sarran. If you are looking for jewelry inspired by Thai flowers, make sure to check out their new flagship store, beautifully decked with old cabinets. Those looking for Asian antiques, hailing from Thailand to China and everywhere in between, will find treasures dating back over hundreds of years on the third floor. If you want to explore more urban contemporary art, check out Aurum Gallery, which is just a short walk from River City Bangkok. Tucked away in Warehouse 30 complex, Aurum Gallery is a cutting-edge urban art space curated by internationally acclaimed British artist Goldie, featuring both prominent and up-and-coming artists in the region. After some art appreciation, unwind by the river at Viva & Aviv with a snazzy cocktail, or tuck into local street food at one of the roadside stalls right across the street from the mall.
