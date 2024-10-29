Top Thai Crafts You Can\'t Miss on Your Next Thailand Trip  

Dhanabadee: Local to Global Tableware

If you’ve tried street food in Thailand, you’ve likely seen the iconic "chicken bowl" ceramic bowls from Lampang, a northern province famed for its ceramics. These bowls, a beloved fixture for decades, are now a Thai GI (Geographical Indication) product. Today, Dhanabadee, a leading ceramics brand exporting to more than 70 countries, is elevating the classic bowl. Known for its award-winning designs, Dhanabadee’s Ceramic Museum in Lampang revitalises the bowl’s popularity and cements Lampang’s status as Thailand’s ceramic hub. While preserving the bowl’s traditional charm, Dhanabadee updates its collection with modern twists—elegant plates, spoons and quirky souvenirs. Their limited-edition, handcrafted porcelain pieces prove that even timeless classics can make a stylish comeback to spice things up at your next dinner gathering at home.

You can shop at King Power Tax Free at Suvarnabhumi Airport, King Power International on Rangnam Street in Bangkok, or visit www.dhanabadee.com

Jim Thompson: From CIA Origins to Thai Textile Excellence

Jim Thompson, born in 1906 in Delaware, was an American architect and former OSS officer who discovered his true passion in Thailand. Enchanted by Thai silk, he formed a close bond with local weavers and dedicated himself to preserving their age-old techniques. His successful promotion of Thai silk in New York led to the creation of the iconic Jim Thompson brand, with a flagship store on Surawong Road in Bangkok that’s still a must-visit. Although he vanished mysteriously in 1967, Thompson’s legacy lives on through his brand and its contributions to Thai silk. Today, Jim Thompson fabrics are synonymous with Thai elegance, evolving from traditional silk to haute couture and chic home furnishings. With a growing interest in craftsmanship, the brand teams up with top Thai designers to blend tradition with modern flair, offering must-have, top-quality pieces for anyone’s next trip to Thailand.

You can visit their showroom at on Surawong Road in Bangkok or explore their offerings online at Jim Thomson